Fires See dark cloud from Dixie Fire hanging in the air in video from evacuated resident July 21, 2021 02:09 PM

The Dixie Fire in Northern California had grown to 85,479 acres (about 134 square miles) as of July 21, 2021 with officials saying it was 15 percent contained. Among those evacuated was Quincy resident Sorrell Bobrink, who took this video.