Sierra ‘oasis’ surrounded by Creek Fire burn has a message: We all failed the forest

A creaking tree stopped the Terzian family in their tracks on a recent spring day while surveying wildfire and wind damage at Minarets Pack Station in Sierra National Forest.

Tracy and Mikki Terzian and their 13-year-old daughter, Hannah, fell silent as if on cue when they heard the creak to peer cautiously up – listening, waiting, wondering if this would be the moment the dead tree would fall.

It’s a drill that’s commonplace now in the forest filled with hundreds of thousands of trees killed by the 2020 Creek Fire and preceding years of drought and bark beetle infestations. Thousands of others that managed to survive those events were uprooted and blown over by destructive winds earlier this year.

A large ponderosa pine tree toppled by those winds crushed a small storage building on the Terzians’ 20-acre property. Others blocked roads leading to their remote pack station in the wilderness and caused havoc in their private campground. The Creek Fire before them burned wooden corrals for the mules and horses, melted water pipes, caused smoke damage, and came close to destroying their entire business.

Blackened areas of forest trees in the background show how close the Creek Fire came to the Minarets Pack Station in the Sierra National Forest last year as seen in this drone image on Friday, June 11, 2021.

They feel fortunate to have fared so well. Several neighbors had all their buildings destroyed, including a closed mine and several cow camps, the Terzians said, along with some cattle there. At least 855 structures burned in the Creek Fire, most of them homes. Businesses included rural general stores – Cressman’s near Shaver Lake, and Wagner’s at Mammoth Pool Reservoir. A member of the family that owns Wagner’s was among a convoy of cowboys with horse trailers that showed up to evacuate the Terzians’ startled stock during the Creek Fire although he was a stranger and his store burned the night before.

That kind of brazen generosity saved countless lives as the Creek Fire quickly became the single largest wildfire in California’s history.

Scorched landscape surrounds peaks in the Sierra National Forest after being burned in the Creek Fire, viewed from the Mile High Vista on Mammoth Pool Road on Friday, June 11, 2021.

The Terzians are in a unique and difficult position now as they reopen their pack station to guests for the first time since the Creek Fire in a dramatically altered forest. For one thing, they said a couple bridges along one route to their station, Beasore Road, are still impassable.

Tracy will lead a couple pack trips next week for the first time this year into nearby Ansel Adams Wilderness, where Tracy was told high-elevation lake destinations didn’t burn. A couple main trails to them recently reopened, he said, but several others remain closed due to damage. He worries they’ll get overgrown and forgotten about.

The roadway near Minarets Pack Station is shown mostly cleared from several downed trees on Friday, June 11, 2021. The Creek Fire came very close to destroying the pack station but did cause some damage and more recent Mono wind events toppled many nearby trees.

Tracy was in the Ansel Adams Wilderness with guests when the Creek Fire ignited at the start of Labor Day weekend. He guided the group and pack mules down a trail to safety as wildfire neared.

Mikki and Hannah were at the pack station then and evacuated “in the nick of time.” Leaving there without Tracy was the hardest thing Mikki said she’s ever had to do.

She calls the Minarets Pack Station they returned to in late May an “oasis” surrounded by a burnt forest. It’s an oasis her family is eager to do more to protect. Some U.S. Forest Service restrictions about tree cutting have at times left them feeling powerless in that pursuit.

“We need to be able to make sure that there are no hazard trees,” Mikki said, “and we need to be able to cut them.”

Their pack station operates under a Forest Service permit and sits on 20 acres at the edge of Miller’s Meadow. The meadow remains a vibrant green, but many trees around it are dead.

The Terzians want to fell more trees there, but land near meadows have additional protections for water and wildlife that prohibit much of the work they’d like to do.

“So, what do we do?” Tracy said. “Do we just sit and take it? Or we vacate it? That’s not our way. We respond to challenges.”

Mikki describes herself as a “fire-phobe” now. She said officials told her they could pile some dead vegetation for the Forest Service to burn this winter, but having it around for that long makes her nervous.

“In the meantime, it’s fuel.”

Mikki Terzian looks over a map showing how close the Creek Fire came to the Minarets Pack Station, as she gets ready for the first guided rides at the station since the fire, on Friday, June 11, 2021.

She’s hopeful someone will let them borrow a wood chipper. The Terzians were also looking for volunteers to help rebuild their corrals, and are working on some electrical lines tied to solar panels.

Mikki is thankful for what was done to save the pack station, but routinely gets upset about the current state of Sierra National Forest and its future.

It’s easy to understand why while driving to their pack station.

Much of the 52 miles stretching above North Fork to their pack station burned in the Creek Fire. The devastation can feel endless on that winding road, still called the Sierra Vista Scenic Byway. Blackened sticks that were trees punctuate views of vast arid mountainsides in every direction, none more overwhelmingly altered than at Mile High Vista above Mammoth Pool.

Scorched landscape surrounds Mammoth Pool Reservoir in the Sierra National Forest after being burned in the Creek Fire, viewed from the Mile High Vista on Mammoth Pool Road on Friday, June 11, 2021.

A car charred in the Creek Fire and subsequently covered in graffiti still sits deserted along this long, lonesome road. Around another turn, a new sign that reads, “Be extra careful with fire,” seems superfluous.

The cause of the Creek Fire remains under investigation 10 months after it ignited.

Yet even in this heartbreaking landscape where the scale of destruction is enormous, some hopeful signs are sprouting fresh from the earth. Wildflowers of every color are blooming from the ash, and ferns still grow beside creeks. A pair of hawks and a raven soared above the few motorists who passed through here on Friday afternoon.

Another bright spot: A “bear friend” of the Terzians – affectionately called “Bear Bear” and “Bruno” by Mikki – survived the fire. He recently greeted the Terzians upon their return to the pack station at Miller’s Meadow.

“It is my favorite thing, to come here on our first day every season, and my bear is here,” Mikki said.

There’s an image of two black bears printed on a decorative flag hanging off the main pack station building that further proclaims Mikki’s love for the iconic animal.

Bear Bear normally shares the premises with around 30 stock, most of them mules. The majority have already returned to the pack station, transported from the Terzians’ other home in Big Valley in Lassen County.

“They are my number one employees,” Mikki said. “They are family, they are reliable, they are amazing. They all have a different personality.”

Some of those personalities: Dixie, a retired race mule; Grasshopper, famous for hopping out of the corral to visit his girlfriend, a cow; and Cupcake, a “blondie” and “diva.”

Mikki Terzian feeds her mules a snack while working at the Minarets Pack Station on Friday, June 11, 2021.

Hannah loves to ride them on adventures into the wilderness. She also enjoys hanging out at the pack station.

“It’s very relaxing, too,” Hannah said. “You hear the birds and the wind goes by and it’s very peaceful.”

The Terzians bought the pack station in 2017. They’re not sure when it was built, but were told the main building, what they call the lodge, was already old in the 1960s.

A sign for the Minarets Pack Station lies on the ground at the pack station's office on Friday, June 11, 2021.

Tracy owned two other pack stations in the Sierra before it, and also worked at Minarets Pack Station in the late 1980s. He retired from Sanger High School in Fresno County as its athletic director.

There have been many wildfires in the region since they bought the pack station five years ago, but only one aside from the Creek Fire stands out in their memory as being a serious concern, the 2018 Lions Fire.

They always thought a much worse fire would come someday.

“We all knew that this thing was going to burn. It was a topic of conversation,” Tracy said. “It was the question of not if it was going to burn, it was when it was going to burn.”

The Creek Fire came within several hundred feet of the pack station. The Terzians aren’t sure how the corrals burned. Floating embers could have ignited them. They’re extremely grateful to firefighters who saved their buildings, including a bunkhouse and several smaller structures.

The entrance to the main building at the Minarets Pack Station is shown cleaned up on Friday, June 11, 2021 after heavy smoke and ash covered the area during last year's Creek Fire.

The inside of the main building at Minarets Pack Station is shown cleaned up on Friday, June 11, 2021 after heavy smoke and ash covered the area during last year's Creek Fire.

It’s about a two-hour ride with the mules from the pack station to get through the “burn stuff,” then another hour or two to High Sierra lakes in the Ansel Adams Wilderness. Some of their favorites include Cora, Lillian, Lady, Vandenberg and Staniford lakes. They also venture to branches of the San Joaquin River, along with Tuolumne Meadows in Yosemite National Park, but not this year because of a trail closure into the park.

Despite the aftermath of the Creek Fire, Tracy said this year is looking good in terms of pack trip reservations. Most trips are dropping off hikers in the wilderness and returning to get them days later.

Tracy Terzian pitches hay for the mules at the Minarets Pack Station as he prepares for the first guided rides since the Creek Fire, on Friday, June 11, 2021. The fire caused some damage as did more recent Mono wind events, but the structures mostly survived.

Mikki said people being able to ride through the burned forest is a “good education.”

“They need to see it,” she said, “because they need to understand that management, again, is key. It doesn’t mean go in and take out all the trees, clear cut. It doesn’t mean wipe it out to where it’s not natural. It means what the Forest Service already does do along the trails by taking out hazard trees so that hikers are safe, packers are safe. It’s important to manage.”

‘We failed’ to protect Sierra National Forest

Mikki said a Pacific fisher used to live down the road but she hasn’t seen it since before the Creek Fire. The Southern Sierra Nevada population of this tree-dwelling mammal in the weasel family became a federally endangered species shortly before the Creek Fire ignited. It’s now at the heart of a lawsuit filed earlier this year by several groups aiming to halt logging projects in the forest so the fisher can be better studied and protected. Mikki disapproves.

“We must carry out selection cuts to keep our forest healthy,” she wrote in a message last week to Fresno County Supervisor Nathan Magsig, who also opposes the lawsuit.

Tracy sees plenty of blame to go around when he looks at the blackened forest that surrounds Minarets Pack Station.

“I look at this and feel like I’ve failed,” Tracy said. “Or, California has failed. Or the Forest Service has failed. Or the environmentalists have failed. All the separate factions have failed. ... Whatever their interests are, whether its four-wheel drive vehicles, packers, backpackers, people that fish, people that hunt. All the users collectively together have failed, and they will not acknowledge it. It’s easier to say somebody else did it, or you can put it off on climate change, whatever. I mean honestly, we failed.”

Blackened forest trees from the Creek Fire are shown near the Minarets Pack Station on Friday, June 11, 2021.

Tracy said those not close to the forest have already put the Creek Fire destruction out of their mind.

“People do that with natural disasters,” he said. “They do that with mass killings. They do that with any tragedy that hits them that’s not immediately close to them. It’s a natural thing. And yet, there are some things that happen that affect other people, whether they realize it or not.”

He sees the burning of the forest as one of those things.

A large tree is shown uprooted at the Minarets Pack Station on Friday, June 11, 2021 after a Mono wind event earlier this year. Both the Creek Fire and mono wind events caused some damage at the pack station.

In describing the forest’s importance for millions of people, Tracy talked about how he rarely visits the ocean or the desert, but he’s still “happy knowing that it’s there,” open to the public, and “being protected.”

“The same thing goes for the forest,” he said. “It is public land that your taxes support.”

His daughter, Hannah, said she wants people to get this message: “Just be more responsible when you enter the forest.”

As the 13-year-old walked through her backyard filled with downed and standing dead trees, she added, “This is what happens when you don’t think.”

The dining table inside the main building at the Minarets Pack Station is shown cleaned up on Friday, June 11, 2021 after heavy smoke and ash covered the area during last year's Creek Fire.