Creek Fire update: Here’s when major Fresno-area fires will be fully contained

Roughly two months since the first sparks, dry brush, and dead trees continue to fuel the Creek Fire and SQF Complex Fire in the Sierra Nevada range on the east side of the central San Joaquin Valley.

The Creek Fire, burning in the Sierra National Forest in eastern Fresno and Madera counties, is already the fourth-largest wildfire incident in California history. Firefighters have contained 70% of the fire and estimate its footprint at 380,663 acres as of Monday morning.

It has destroyed more than 856 structures since it started Sept. 4. The cause remains under investigation.

According to the U.S. Forest Services, 856 people, 14 crews, six helicopters, 15 engines, and nine bulldozers are on the scene on Monday, and large, exposed rock is helping to keep the fire from growing. Most of the activity is confined to the northeast corner of the fire, near Vermillion Cliffs and the Middle Fork of the San Joaquin.

The fire has been burning most actively in the Ansel Adams Wilderness and north of Lake Thomas A. Edison. That is also where the fire has the greatest potential to spread.

Full containment isn’t expected until Nov. 15.

The SQF Complex, 3 miles east of the Giant Sequoia National Monument in eastern Tulare County, stood at 170,384 acres and 80% containment on Monday morning. The fire has been burning since Aug. 19.

Most fire activity is located on the northwest corner of the fire around Hockett Meadow and Sand Meadow. Full containment isn’t expected until Nov. 20.

Sequoia National Park continues to have partial closures. The Mineral King area, some wilderness lands, and Sequoia National Forest Western Divide remain closed, while the Hume Lake and Kern River Ranger Districts are open.

Inyo National Forest is also open.