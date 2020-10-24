‘It’s been a lot to navigate.’ Fresno County residents struggle to access Creek Fire relief

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is expected to begin work in the coming week in Fresno County to clean up destruction related to the Creek Fire, officials said Saturday.

The Creek Fire has burned 358,967 acres and hundreds of buildings in the Sierra National Forest and was 61% contained through Saturday morning.

One of those structures lost belonged to Allyson Brooks, who said the home where she grew up in Alder Springs and later shared with her husband, Drew Nelson, was destroyed after flames hit the area around Auberry Road.

“Gone. My home gone, my mom’s home gone, outbuildings,” she said. “My entire life.”

Brooks and Nelson gathered with other Shaver Lake-area residents Saturday at the Central Sierra Historical Society and Museum amphitheater to get their questions answered by officials with FEMA and Fresno County, as well as Assemblymember Jim Patterson, R-Fresno.

A day after the federal government originally rejected California’s request for financial relief to help with the latest series of wildfires throughout the state, California Rep. Tom McClintock and Gov. Gavin Newsom said Oct. 18 that California will receive what could be hundreds of millions of dollars to help recover from the state’s worst fire season in history.

The Saturday gathering near Shaver Lake was important because the process to get questions answered over the phone has been difficult, Nelson said.

“It’s been a lot to navigate. The FEMA website, the phone — I haven’t had much success there,” he said. “I know they’re here to help and they’re going to be a great resource for a lot of people.”

Many of the residents who lost their homes still need to decide how much help they want from FEMA. Nelson said he hasn’t decided if he should get his insurance involved immediately or whether to wait what could be weeks for FEMA to get involved.

More than 850 structures have been wiped out by the blaze and another six dozen have been damaged.

In what is being called Phase 1, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and state partners will inspect property and remove any hazardous waste that could leak into groundwater at no cost to homeowners. That would be substances such as oil, pesticides, paint and other waste.

Many of the people who came to the Shaver Lake gathering asked officials how much work they can do to clean up their property in the meantime. Fresno County Director of Public Health Dave Pomaville advised residents to hold out as long as possible.

“I want to be very clear that if you can wait, if you can take advantage of the government program, we would encourage you to do that,” he said. “If you have to get moving, I just want you to know what the steps are.”

Once the EPA begins its work, it is expected to stay in the area for about eight weeks, according to Tara Fitzgerald, an on-scene coordinator for the agency who is based in San Francisco.

Residents who begin the cleanup on their own could forfeit receiving any federal help, according to Assemblymember Patterson.

Residents can opt out of the federal program, but may need the correct permits and should be aware of how and where they can legally dispose of the household hazardous waste.

“The time is running out. The rains and the snow are coming,” Patterson said. “If we don’t get this stuff done, the toxicity is going to flow into our rivers.”

FEMA assistance

Officials recommend those seeking FEMA help to create a personal online disaster assistance account at disasterassistance.gov. FEMA’s help line is 800-621-3362.

The FEMA Individuals and Housing Program is also offering assistance to help pay for temporary housing and other needs not covered by insurance. The initial rental award is for two months and may lead to further assistance.

It can also cover personal items and expenses like furniture, appliances, clothing, textbooks or school supplies; replacement or repair of tools and other job-related equipment; vehicle repair; and medical/dental bills.

Residents can also register or get help through the FEMA app on a smartphone or tablet, or by calling the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 (TTY 800-462-7585) from 7 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. daily.

Dealing with insurance

Here are some tips for residents from the state Department of Insurance:

Get a complete copy of your homeowner’s insurance policy

Take note of your additional living expense limits

Track your expenses from having to live in another place

Document all your conversations with your insurance company

Get at least one licensed contractor’s estimate on the cost to rebuild the home

Call the state Department of Insurance hotline: 800-927-4357

Remember you can purchase or rebuild at another location

Take your time and assess your options

Do not assume you have inadequate insurance coverage

Evaluate whether you will need an attorney