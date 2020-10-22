Creek Fire update, Oct. 22: Why residents cleaning up damaged property should stop

Residents who have started cleaning up property damaged in the Creek Fire should stop immediately, California State Assemblyman Jim Patterson wants you to stop immediately.

In an update distributed to constituents, Patterson provided information about Creek Fire questions that some residents may have or find confusing. The assemblyman focused primarily on the burden that residents now face with cleaning up debris on their properties.

He said, “If you begin cleaning up your property on your own, you could be disqualified from the government cleanup. If you have already started — stop.”

Patterson said the cleanup would begin soon, and there will not be a cost to residents. But if residents want to hire their own contractor to do the cleanup, they can opt out of the government assistance and go through their own insurance.

“If you have insurance and want to use the government cleanup, you can, but you must agree to give the ‘debris removal’ portion of your insurance payout to the state,” Patterson said in his message to constituents. More information from Patterson regarding cleanup can be found here.

On Thursday, the Creek Fire grew by 5,000 acres and now sits at a total of 357,656 acres burned since the last update. Containment remained at 61%, and full containment is expected by Halloween.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has begun contacting survivors of the Creek Fire to assist them with their needs. The federal government approved disaster relief last week.

Financial aid is available to eligible residents to cover expenses such as rent, home repair, home replacement, and other disaster-related needs such as childcare, medical and dental expenses, according to a news release from the agency. Before residents apply for FEMA assistance, they need to contact their insurance company and file a claim for the damages.

Residents can apply to the FEMA assistance three ways: Online at www.disasterassistance.gov, downloading the FEMA app or calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 (TTY 800-462-7585) between 7 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. Pacific time.

The helpline has different language options. Residents should keep any photographs or video of the damage and keep all receipts related to home repair.

SQF Complex Fire

The Sequoia Complex Fire grew by a few hundred acres into Thursday. It is now at 168,973 acres, and 75% contained.

Containment of that fire is wrapping up and should be done by Nov. 1. Currently, 741 firefighting personnel are assigned to the blaze.

Mandatory evacuations continued Thursday for Alpine Village, Cedar Slope, Pyles Boys Camp, Redwood Drive, and Sequoia Crest.

Meanwhile, voluntary evacuation warnings were still in place for Camp Nelson, Pier Point, Ponderosa, Doyle Springs, Blue Ridge Drive between Balch Park Road and the Gate at Grouse Valley, Bear Creek Road from Rancheria Fire Control Road to the address of 44853 Bear Creek Road, Mineral King, Silver City and Balch Park Road from the intersection of Blue Ridge Drive to Battle Mountain Monument.

A Local Assistance Center is available at the Porterville Government Plaza, 1055 W. Henderson Ave., from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.