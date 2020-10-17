Creek Fire update, Oct. 17: Blaze grows to 346,477 acres; How it’s impacting air quality?

The Creek Fire, which has destroyed 856 structures and burned thousands of trees in the Sierra and Inyo national forests, was reported to be 60% contained Saturday morning, after burning more than 346,477 acres since mid-September, according to Cal Fire.

President Donald Trump, reversing an earlier decision from federal officials, released millions of dollars in relief for fire-ravaged California to help battle statewide blazes, including the Creek Fire and the SQF Fire in Tulare County.

The SQF fire, burning three miles east of Giant Sequoia National Monument, has burned more than 168,095 acres and is 72 percent contained after destroying 228 structures.

Air quality continues to be degraded by the statewide blazes, with air quality unhealthy for sensitive groups in Fresno, Madera, and Tulare Counties.