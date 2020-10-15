Creek Fire updates: More smoke expected; vehicle retrieval planned for Florence, Edison lakes

More smoke is expected in the central San Joaquin Valley on Thursday and Friday as a high pressure system parks over the Creek Fire, causing the wildfire to continue its burn in high elevations and pushing smoke into lower elevations and more populated areas.

The fire grew by 4,000 acres on Wednesday, as firefighters used aerial ignition to remove fuels in the northeast area near Cassidy Meadows and south of the San Joaquin River near Junction Bluffs.

This has caused a visible smoke plume.

As of Thursday morning, the Creek Fire had burned 341,722 acres and remains 55% contained. So far, 856 structures have been destroyed. No deaths have been reported.

The visible smoke column is from an aerial ignition operation currently underway in order to remove fuel from the fire's... Posted by U.S. Forest Service - Sierra National Forest on Wednesday, October 14, 2020

▪ The SQF Complex Fire (the Castle and Shotgun fires) remained at 70% containment on Thursday. The fires, which have been burning near Sequoia National Park since Aug. 19, is now listed at 167,766 acres.

Evacuation orders were downgraded on Wednesday for several areas: Alpine Village, Sequoia Crest and areas of Redwood Drive, along with South Fork Drive, east of Salt Creek Fire Control Road are now under an evacuation warning and open to residents only.

Some areas will remain without utilities due to extensive fire damage to the infrastructure.

▪ Containment remains at 60% for the Bullfrog Fire near Dinkey Creek. The fire has burned 1,185 acres.

Sequoia National Forest opens to some recreation

The Sequoia National Forest has opened some recreational areas (and activities) that had been closed due to the SQF Complex fires.

Visitors may now access the Trail of 100 Giants. Roads are open from California Hot Springs to the intersection of Western Divide and with Last Chance Road. Areas west to the forest boundary and north of this route are closed, while areas south are open.

The public can also travel from the intersection of Mountain Road 99 up Sherman Pass Road to its intersection with Cherry Hill Road, whereSherman Pass Road is closed going northeast. The forest area north of that route is closed, while the area south is open to the public.

Firewood may be cut in the Hume Lake Ranger District and south of the Sherman Pass Road in the Kern River Ranger District with a valid permit. Hunting, hiking, boating and other types of general recreation are now allowed outside of the closure area, though several prohibitions remain.

More information is at www.fs.usda.gov/sequoia.

Vehicle retrieval planned off Kaiser Pass Road

Those who were forced to abandon vehicles at Florence and Edison lakes are being asked to retrieve them this weekend. Vehicles can be retrieved from Florence Lake on Saturday and Edison Lake on Sunday, conditions permitting.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office has a list of vehicles and owners, and you can contact the office for more information.

Little change in the region’s air quality

While increased smoke is expected in the Central Valley into Friday, the air quality forecast remains much the same, if not slightly improved from Wednesday. Moderate air quality is expected for the bulk of the region with San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties forecast in the good range and Tulare and Kern counties unhealthy for sensitive groups.

In Fresno, the Air Quality Index ranged between 89-105 on Thursday morning. The PM2.5 concentration was inside level two, where it has been all week, according to the Real-Time Air Advisory Network.