Creek Fire updates: Fire active near Cassidy Meadows; assistance services move online

The Creek Fire continues to burn and was active in the northeast on Tuesday, near Cassidy Meadows and south of the San Joaquin River.

On the west side of the wildfire, crews worked to secure containment lines from the San Joaquin River north to Little Shuteye Peak area, where there was little fire activity.

As of the latest update, the Creek Fire had burned 337,655 acres and was 55% contained.

▪ The SQF Complex Fire (the Castle and Shotgun fires) was reported at 70% containment Wednesday morning.. The fires, which have been burning near Sequoia National Park since Aug. 19, gained less than 200 acres overnight and have burned 167,625 acres.

▪ Containment remains at 60% for the Bullfrog Fire near Dinkey Creek. The fire has burned 1,185 acres.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Clovis Assistance Center closed; services online

Of note to residents and property owners, the multi-agency Local Assistance Center at the Clovis has now closed.

The centered assisted with critical document replacement and social services, economic recovery financial services, motor vehicle and mental health services, healthcare and American Red Cross.

All services can still be accessed through Fresno County’s online emergency site.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Unhealthy air for sensitive groups

While the region has experienced several days of relatively moderate air quality, that could begin to change on Wednesday.

Smoke from the state’s various wildfires is forecast to spread south and west across the area in response to a developing offshore flow pattern and again the National Weather Service is elevated fire risks, especially in the Sierra zones north of Kings Canyon.

The air quality is forecast to be unhealthy for sensitive groups in Fresno, Tulare and Kern counties on Wednesday and moderate for all other counties in the region.

As of 7 a.m., Fresno’s Air Quality Index was leveling between 99 and 129, with the worst readings coming in and around the Tower District area. To compare, the AQI peaked just short of 100 on Tuesday afternoon, according to stats from IQAir.

The PM2.5. concentration was trending slightly higher than on Tuesday, though still below level three, where sensitive individuals are urged to exercise indoors or avoid vigorous activities.