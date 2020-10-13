Creek Fire updates: With rising temperatures, firefighters expect increased activity

The Creek Fire continued with small growth on Monday, as firefighters used the past few days of favorable weather conditions to battle the blaze directly at the fire line.

But fire activity is expected to pick up this week as favorable conditions change. Temperatures may hit the high 80s at elevation as a warming trend enters the region and smoke from the fire become trapped. The outlook into next week will look similar to the conditions of late September and early October, according to a meteorologist with the Creek Fire.

As the wildfire moves north, it is getting into areas with less fuel, which will slow growth and help with containment.

As of Tuesday morning the fire had burned 334,173 acres and was 55% contained.

▪ The SQF Complex Fire (the Castle and Shotgun fires) remains at 70% containment on Tuesday. The fires, which have been burning near Sequoia National Park since Aug. 19, have now destroyed 167,479 acres.

On Monday, evacuation orders were reduced to voluntary warnings for Lloyd Meadow and Balch Park Road from Battle Mountain Monument to the Entrance of Mountain Home State Park. This is for residents only. The national forest remains closed in the area

▪ Fire crews have added containment to the Bullfrog Fire. According to incident reports, the fire is still at 1,185 acres, but is now 60% contained.

Beware of wildlife affected by the fire

Fire officials are now getting reports of wild life moving through areas affected by the Creek Fire. Bears have come into to contact with fire crews at Edison and Florence lakes and with residents in Shaver Lake. The animals have even been seen down into Auberry.

Wild life activity can be reported to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife’s Fresno office at 559-243-4005.

Warm, dry conditions predicted

The National Weather Service is expecting seven days of dry weather and elevated fire danger on Tuesday across the Kern County Mountains and into Thursday and Friday for other parts of the region.

This should affect the region’s air quality, though the forecast for Tuesday looked very much like it did on Monday — moderate for most of the region and “good” in Stanislaus and San Joaquin Counties.

The Air Quality Index for Fresno did rise overnight. As of 7 a.m. it was in the moderate range (69 to 97 depending on location). The PM2.5 concentration was within level two. Sensitive individuals should consider reducing prolonged and/or vigorous outdoor activities.