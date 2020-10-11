Creek Fire update: Containment grows, but weather could be a factor by midweek

Fire crews continued to gain on the Creek Fire with containment of the largest single-incident wildfire in California history at 55% Sunday, up from 49% on Saturday.

In the South Zone of the wildfire, suppression repair work has started with crews taking a series of post-fire actions to repair hand and dozer fire lines, roads, trails and staging zones and minimize potential soil erosion. This work typically begins before the fire is fully contained and demobilization of a fire management team.

In the North Zone small pockets of dense and intense heat continue to persist in the area and the fire crews continue to mop up the western perimeter, taking advantage of cooler temperatures. In the northern end of the zone, the wildfire continues to creep in small pockets of intense heat, but remains caught up in granite formations.

Weather could become an issue in the coming week, however.

High pressure from the Pacific is expected to build onshore, producing warmer and much drier conditions, according to fire officials. Critical fire weather conditions could develop by Wednesday due to minimal relative humidity recovery at night and warmer than normal temperatures.

Measurable rainfall is not expected.

On Sunday, helicopters will continue to support fire suppression efforts in the South and North Zones of the wildfire, which has burned 333,880 acres.

The wildfire has destroyed 856 structures and damaged 71. There are 119 structures threatened.

Full containment of the Creek Fire is expected by Oct. 31. The cause is under investigation.

The Creek Fire is No. 5 on California’s all-time list of largest wildfires behind four multi-incident “complex” fires — three burning this year.

Huntington Lake boat removal





The Southern California Edison Incident Management Team is asking boat owners to remove boats from Huntington Lake by Oct. 15.

The water level in the lake will be lowered.

Roadblock access will be allowed on Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a check-in area staged at each of roadblock access points.

McKinley Grove to Wishon to Courtright Roads

Dinkey and Rock Creek areas

Huntington Lake and Camp Sierra areas

Boat pickup at Huntington Lake boat launch

Those who have requested a permit do not need to do so again, and all applicants will need to bring two forms of identification and proof of property ownership.

Fire weather to increase across state

Cal Fire officials said dry and warm conditions will return on Sunday with high pressure strengthening across the state, and some areas in Southern California will see temperatures from 10 to 20 degrees higher than normal during the early part of the week.

Breezy conditions will add to fire danger statewide.

While the largest wildfires in state history started in August including the August Complex Fire in Mendocino County, now at 1,028,529 acres, California has seen large wildfires in October.

The 2003 Cedar Fire in San Diego County, which burned 273,246 acres and destroyed 2,820 structures and claimed 15 lives started in October. So did the 2007 Witch Fire in San Diego County, which burned 197,990 acres, destroyed 1,650 structures and killed two.

There were 21 major wildfires burning across the state on Sunday morning with 13,400 fire personnel working toward containment.

Several of the fires are more than 95% contained with no growth expected, but full containment likely wouldn’t be reached until there is rainfall.

SQF Complex Fire evacuation order downgraded

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office has downgraded an evacuation order to a voluntary evacuation warning from the intersection of Skyline to the end of Nelson Drive.

A voluntary evacuation warming means residents in the area are able to return home, but should be ready to evacuate should conditions change.

The SQF Complex Fire as of Sunday morning was 65% contained with 167,846 acres burned in the Sequoia National Forest about 25 miles north of Kernville.

The uncontained edge to the north of the SQF Complex Fire continues to burn with heavy vegetation and steep terrain making it difficult to access. It is posing a threat to infrastructure on Case Mountain, the Hockett Ranger Station, Peck’s Cabin, Buffalo Cabin, sequoia groves and wilderness within the Sequoia National Park.

The Hockett Meadow Ranger Station and other structures in South Fork are being prepped with a dire protection wrap, and fire crews are focusing on securing the perimeter and building contingency lines along Mineral King Road to Case Mountain.

Tulare County officials on Sunday are allowing short-term visits by property owners in Alpine Village, Sequoia Crest and Redwood Drive to survey fire damage and salvage items.

Access will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Residents must check in at the Local Assistance Center at 1055 W. Henderson in Porterville, property owners can proceed to the Camp Nelson Fire Station where they will be escorted to their community.

Only one vehicle per property will be allowed.

Glass Fire update

The Glass Fire in Napa and Sonoma counties is now 97% contained with smoldering heavy fuels but minimal fire activity over the fire area.

The demobilization of resources assigned to the wildfire continues based on fire and weather conditions, according to Cal Fire.

The Glass Fire, which started in the early morning hours of Sept. 27, has burned 67,484 acres. There are 1,555 structures that have been destroyed including 334 single-family homes in Sonoma County and 304 in Napa County.

The cause of the Glass Fire remains under investigation.