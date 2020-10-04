Creek Fire updates: Wildfire 62% contained with significant gain overnight

Cal Fire officials in a Sunday morning update said the Creek Fire was 62% contained, a significant gain overnight.

The wildfire, which is burning on both sides of the San Joaquin River in the Sierra National Forest northeast of Fresno and the largest single wildfire in state history, was listed at 49% contained on Saturday night.

The acres burned grew to 315,413, an increase of 1,753. The cause of the wildfire, which started Sept. 4, remains under investigation.

Power companies continue to assess and repair infrastructure in the effort to re-energize portions of affected communities.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

In the South Zone of the fire in Fresno County, a strong high-pressure weather system on Sunday will provide a warm and dry, but stable fire environment, according to Cal Fire.

In the North Zone, an active burn of timber and brush in the Ansel Adams Wilderness continues but is confined by natural barriers. The Creek Fire is 10 to 12 miles from Mammoth Lakes, but has made little progress due to natural barriers as well as the burn scar from the 2018 Lions Fire.

Additional helicopters are arriving on Sunday to support fire operations.

Evacuation orders

In Fresno County, Highway 168 at Kaiser Pass Road will remain closed through Sunday and evacuation orders remains in place in six zones.

Local news has never been more important Subscribe for unlimited digital access to the news that matters to your community. #readlocal

Zone F9G – The west boundary is roughly one-third of a mile east of the China Peak Mountain Resort. The north boundary runs north of Black Butte Mountain. The south boundary is one mile north of Red Mountain.

Zone F10A – The south boundary is Huntington Lake Road and Kaiser Pass road, including the Kokanee Campground and Eastwood Sno-Park. The west boundary is Potter Creek and Potter Pass. The north boundary is Kaiser Pass Road at the fork to Sample Meadow. The east boundary includes all of Kaiser Pass Road and ends at White Bark Vista.

Zone F10B – The south boundary includes both sides of Kaiser Pass Road, north of White Bark Vista. Also included within the south boundary is Mono Hot Springs and Bear Ridge. The north boundary includes all of Edison Lake and ends south of Devils Bathtub. The east boundary ends at the Sierra National Forest line.

Zone F11D – The south boundary begins near the end of the developments of Lakeshore. The west boundary lies just east of Nellie Lake. The north boundary is about one mile north of Long Lake. The east boundary is at Potter Pass as well as just west of Potter Creek to the south of this zone.

Zone F12A – This zone contains wilderness land south of Cockscomb and Pincushion Peak, north of Edison Lake.

Zone F12B – Zone contains Pincushion Peak, Cockscomb, Silver Peak, Graveyard Peak and Double Peak East.

Fire crews gain on SQF Complex, as well

The SQF Complex Fire burning in Tulare County about 25 miles north of Kernville is now 65% contained with 156,435 acres burned.

Rising temperature and poor humidity recovery have resulted in increased fire activity to the northwest, but fire officials said efforts went well on Saturday and overnight when a small spot fire of about 100 acres popped up and was suppressed on the Tule Reservation.

The line at South Fork is holding and the cabins at Black Rock had the protective wrap removed.

Toward the northwest, the fire has crossed the South Fork of the Kaweah River, but is burning in light fuels and held by rivers, creeks and trails.

Containment on Saturday was at 60%.

Fire crews on Sunday are expected to create a contingency line using bulldozers from the river to Mineral King Road, and continue building and strengthening containment lines across the north end of the wildfire. Also, they are expected to complete work along the southern and eastern perimeters of the fire.

Tulare County will open an assistance center on Monday at Porterville College and a satellite assistance center at Camp Nelson. The centers will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday

Fire officials have set Nov. 1 as an estimated containment date, but cautioned that date is dependent on the availability of resources. Crews working the SQF Complex Fire are limited – there are 912 fire personnel assigned to the wildfire – and due to the fire building in wilderness with limited accessibility and difficult terrain.

The SQF Complex Fire was started by lightning on Aug. 19.

SQF Complex evacuation order downgraded

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office has downgraded an evacuation order to a voluntary warning for parts of Bear Creek Road near the community of Springville.

The area runs from Rancheria Fire Control Road to the residence at 44853 Bear Creek Road.

An evacuation warning means residents of the area are able to return home, but should remain ready to evacuate should fire conditions change. They must show proof of residence to law enforcement officers including name and an address within the impacted area.

At this time, only residents are allowed to return.

Air quality remains unhealthy

Heavy smoke from the Creek Fire continues to impact air quality in the foothills and the San Joaquin Valley.

Air Quality Index readings from around Fresno on Sunday morning were in the unhealthy range, from a 182 AQI at Woodward Lake to a 163 AQI at Bulldog Stadium, according to IQAir.

A southeasterly wind forecast for Sunday is expected to push smoke toward Mammoth Lakes.

Oakhurst (224 AQI) and Prather (216 AQI) had some of the worst air quality in the area, though not as poor as areas in the northern part of the state.

Susanville on Sunday morning had a 473 AQI, in the hazardous range.

An AQI of 301 or higher is considered hazardous, 201 to 300 very unhealthy, 151 to 200 unhealthy and 101 to 150 unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Sierra National Forest temporary entry permits

The Sierra National Forest is allowing people evacuated from campgrounds on the south side of the Creek Fire to return to collect camping gear, vehicles and other belongings left behind on Sunday as well as on Oct. 10 and Oct. 11.

Additional dates and access to the north side will be added, as requested permit numbers dictate.

To return to the areas, individuals whether an evacuee or a permit holder must fill out a request form. The Forest Service will contact applicants, whether approved or denied.

Glass Fire update

The Glass Fire, which started Sept. 27 in Napa County and has been burning for six days, has consumed 63,885 acres with 17% containment.

Now in Napa and Sonoma counties, the wildfire continues to burn actively, fueled by windy, warm and dry conditions and critically low fuel moisture, according to Cal Fire officials. An additional evacuation order in northern Napa County was issued at 9:45 a.m.

Fire crews continue to mop up in areas where progress of the Glass Fire has been stopped, and construct and reinforce existing control lines.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

It has destroyed 826 structures including 173 single-family residences in Napa County and 120 in Sonoma County. There have been 163 structures damaged including 40 single family residences in Napa County and 57 in Sonoma County.

According to fire officials, 21,613 structures are threatened.

August Complex Fire nears milestone

The August Complex Fire in the Mendocino National Forest is closing in on 1 million acres burned with containment at 55%.

The fire, which started Sept. 10, continued to burn vigorously overnight, according to Cal Fire, with wind pushing smoke and fire toward firefighters as they worked to strengthen containment lines and protect structures.

There are 11,310 structures threatened by the wildfire with 21 destroyed.

Fire officials are expecting another hot day on the fire lines with wind and the potential for spot fires within heavy timber and steep and rugged terrain.