Gavin Newsom orders COVID-19 vaccines for eligible students in California schools

Gov. Gavin Newsom is announcing on Friday that California students will have to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to attend in-person classes once the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorizes full approval of the shots for their age groups.

This mandate will be the first in the country, according to Newsom’s press office. The announcement comes just days after Newsom said his administration was considering such a requirement and in communications with more than 1,000 districts over how it would look.

Newsom announced the mandate, which his office expects to take effect in 2022, during a press conference at a San Francisco middle school.

The majority of California students have returned to in-person learning for the 2021-2022 academic year, per state data. Students and faculty already have to wear masks in K-12 classrooms, and Newsom in August announced a requirement for teachers to get vaccinated or submit to regular testing as a condition of employment. With Friday’s announcement, teachers will now need to be vaccinated by the same deadline as students.

Already a handful of districts have implemented varying vaccine mandates for eligible students and staff, including San Diego, Los Angeles and Oakland.

Newsom’s directive will add the COVID-19 vaccine to the California Department of Public Health’s list of required shots for school kids attending classes in person, which already include those that prevent measles, mumps and rubella, chicken pox and polio.

The new rule applies to both private and public schools, elementary and secondary, and will be phased in by grade span: 7-12 and K-6. Once approved by the federal agency, students have to get vaccinated by the following term. Those who opt out of the requirement will have to enroll in independent study.