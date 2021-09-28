Gavin Newsom says a California school vaccine mandate is ‘on the table’

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday said that his administration hasn’t ruled out implementing a statewide COVID-19 vaccine mandate in K-12 schools.

“We are in discussions with 1,050 school districts,” Newsom said at a Tuesday morning press conference “We’re working very closely with their staff to understand the logistical challenges and hurdles.”

Newsom’s remarks come nearly a week after the Oakland Unified School District voted to require all students 12 and older to get the vaccine. Earlier this month, the Los Angeles Unified School District likewise voted to enact a vaccine requirement.

Newsom stopped short of making any official announcement Tuesday, but said that a statewide mandate is under consideration as a possibility.

“There are issues that we are working through that are unique and distinctive by region. And so we’re in that process of adjudicating the larger consideration, as we said it’s on the table, but no announcement to make today,” Newsom said.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Newsom’s statement mirrors that made by California Health and Human Services Secretary Mark Ghaly at a recent press conference.

“We’re watching the experience in Los Angeles, understanding what it means for students and families alike, staff as well, and watching as other counties consider the same,” he said, according to the Associated Press. “So that conversation is happening.”

In August, the governor signed an executive order mandating that teachers either show proof of vaccination or submit to regular, weekly COVID-19 testing. He also has implemented a universal K-12 mask order, requiring students, faculty and staff to wear a mask while on school premises.

California already mandates several vaccines for K-12 students, including the MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) and varicella (chicken pox) shots.

This story was originally published September 28, 2021 12:31 PM.