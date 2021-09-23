California
Tourist beaten on Hollywood Walk of Fame after accosting street preacher, police say
A brawl caught on video Saturday night on the Hollywood Walk of Fame broke out when a tourist accosted a street preacher, Los Angeles police say.
The man told the preacher he was preaching the wrong things, prompting an argument that spiraled into a brawl when five or six others, who had not been involved, jumped the tourist, police told KABC.
The attackers in the 10 p.m. incident at Highland Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard used racial epithets against the man, who is white, prompting a hate crime investigation, KTLA reported.
“Five to six people attacking one guy,” onlooker Ramondo Lee Taylor told KABC. The man was later treated at a hospital and released, police said.
Taylor’s video of the brawl shows the attackers running away after knocking the man unconscious.
Police are continuing to investigate, KTTV reported. No arrests have been made.
