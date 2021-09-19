California
Driver dies after four-story plunge from parking garage, California police say
A woman in her 70s died Friday morning when her car plunged off the fourth story of a hospital parking garage in Southern California, police say.
The woman’s silver 2007 Toyota sedan crashed through a wall of the parking garage in Orange at 9:21 a.m. and fell four stories to the ground, police reported on Facebook.
The car landed upside-down but onlookers rushed to flip it over to try to help the woman, the Orange County Register reported.
“By the time I made it outside it was flipped on its side,” Eddie Flores, 37, of Orange, told the publication. “Everybody jumped on there right away; it was a big group of people.”
But the woman, who was the only one inside the car at the time, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. An investigation into the accident continues.
The accident took place at a parking structure for the St. Joseph Outpatient Pavilion, across the street from Providence St. Joseph Hospital, KTLA reported.
