Drivers arguing on highway about wreck are killed by swerving car, California cops say

Two men arguing about a collision on Interstate 80 in Berkeley died when a car swerving around the wrecks hit them, California police say.

A dispute between two drivers over an early-morning collision on Interstate 80 through Berkeley turned fatal when a third car ran over the arguing men, California Highway Patrol officers say.

The two men had gotten out of their vehicles, a Chevrolet Malibu and a Dodge Durango, while still on the freeway to argue after the 1:36 a.m. crash, officers said in a news release.

A Mini Cooper uninvolved in the original collision swerved around the stopped vehicles and hit the two men, killing them, CHP officers said.

A female passenger in one of the vehicles who also got out to argue was hit by debris, officers said. She was hospitalized with minor injuries.

The driver of the Mini Cooper, a 50-year-old San Francisco man, stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, the Facebook post said.

Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be involved but an investigation into the deaths continues. The identities of the two dead men have not been released.

“CHP Oakland reminds you if you are involved in a vehicle crash, safely move your vehicle to the right shoulder or exit the freeway,” the post reads. “If your vehicle is stuck in the lanes of traffic, remain in your vehicle with your seat belt on and call 911.”

Officers ask that anyone with information on the incident call 510-457-2875.

