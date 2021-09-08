‘Your Own Backyard’ podcaster won’t take stand during Kristin Smart hearing. Here’s why

A podcaster credited with renewing interest in the 1996 disappearance of Cal Poly freshman Kristin Smart will not have to testify in court, a San Luis Obispo Superior Court judge ruled Wednesday.

Chris Lambert, whose “Your Own Backyard” podcast explores the Smart case, was initially called to testify by the defense for the man accused of murdering Smart.

That move was squashed by Superior Court Judge Craig van Rooyen on Wednesday, with van Rooyen saying to compel Lambert to testify and release his records would have a “chilling effect” on reporters’ abilities to communicate freely with sources.

Testimony resumed Wednesday in the weeks-long preliminary hearing for Paul Flores and his father, Ruben Flores, who are accused in Smart’s disappearance.

Paul Flores, now 44, is the last person known to have seen the 19-year-old freshman alive after walking her back from the party toward the Cal Poly campus residence halls on May 24, 1996.

Smart’s body has never been found, but investigators said in court documents that her remains were buried at Ruben Flores’ Arroyo Grande home but recently moved.

Murder defendant Paul Flores, left, and defense attorney Robert Sanger appear in San Luis Obispo Superior Court on Tuesday, Aug 31, 2021, during a preliminary hearing for Flores and his father, Ruben Flores. Dave Minsky Santa Maria Times

Ruben Flores, 88, is charged with felony accessory after the fact, while his son, San Pedro resident Paul Flores, is charged with one count of murder.

Wednesday marked the 20th day of proceedings as the evidentiary hearing progresses into its sixth week.

The hearing, which began Aug. 2, is now tentatively scheduled to conclude Friday.

At the conclusion of the weeks-long preliminary hearing, Superior Court Judge Craig van Rooyen will rule whether prosecutors established probable cause — a lesser standard of proof than guilt beyond a reasonable doubt — to proceed the case toward trial.

Here’s what happened in court so far Wednesday.

Chris Lambert, Orcutt musician and recording engineer, records the arraignment of Paul Flores and his father Ruben Flores at San Luis Obispo Superior Court on Thursday, April 15, 2021. Lambert started a podcast to document the 1996 disappearance of Cal Poly student Kristin Smart. Nic Coury AP

‘Your Own Backyard’ podcast creator won’t testify during hearing

On Wednesday morning, the court heard arguments over the defense’s subpoena for testimony and records of Chris Lambert, whose “Your Own Backyard” podcast investigated the case.

The defense had previously argued that Lambert attempted to influence the testimony of witnesses, namely Jennifer Hudson, who testified that Lambert told her not to tell investigators of their conversations.

Attorney Robert Sanger said Wednesday that the defense has no way of knowing what Lambert told witnesses in the case without putting the podcaster on the stand and having access to his notes and recordings.

“(Lambert) has the cloak of a journalist sometimes ... but when he crosses over to someone trying to influence proceedings in this court ... there’s no good reason to quash the subpoena,” Sanger said.

Lambert’s attorney, Diana Palacios, argued that Lambert is protected as a journalist by shield laws that allow him to refuse to testify, as well as the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

Palacios also argued that the defense hasn’t showed that they couldn’t get the information they’re seeking from the witnesses who already testified.

Palacios said the defense didn’t meet their threshold to compel Lambert’s testimony.

She told judge the defense is trying “to trade off my client’s First Amendment rights” so that they can impeach previous witnesses.

“They want to impeach these witnesses, and that’s not enough,” she said.

Van Rooyen granted Lambert’s motion to quash the subpoena, and Lambert will not take the stand.