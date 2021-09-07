Flex Alert issued by California’s grid operator as temperatures soar on Wednesday

As hot temperatures blast California on Wednesday, managers of state’s electricity grid have issued a plea for power conservation.

The California Independent System Operator issued a Flex Alert for Wednesday evening, citing high temperatures and a potential strain on the state’s power supplies. The alert will be in effect from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The National Weather Service said temperatures could reach 110 degrees in parts of the Sacramento Valley late Wednesday.

Most Valley locations will be between 100 and 105 degrees while the Sierra foothills below 5,000 feet could be between 90 and 105 degrees, according to the weather service.

“With above-normal temperatures in the forecast for much of California and the West, the power grid operator is predicting an increase in electricity demand, primarily from air conditioning use,” the Folsom-based ISO said in a news release. “The increased demand can make electricity supplies tight and strain the power grid, making conservation essential.”

The grid manager has now called seven Flex Alerts already this year as the ISO labors to prevent a repeat of August 2020, when an intense heat wave caused rolling blackouts on two back-to-back nights.

During a Flex Alert, residents are urged to set thermostats at 78 degrees or higher, avoid running major appliances and taking other steps to conserve. They’re also urged to “pre-cool” their homes by running air conditioners earlier in the day.

More information on Flex Alerts is available at flexalert.org.