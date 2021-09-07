Grandma dies after grandson, 8, crashes into her with golf cart, California cops say

A 71-year-old woman died Sunday after her 8-year-old grandson hit her with a golf cart in Discovery Bay, California officials say.

A 74-year-old woman died Sunday evening when her 8-year-old grandson struck her with a golf cart, California officials say.

The woman had been helping her grandson back the golf cart out of her garage at 10:35 p.m. in Discovery Bay, California Highway Patrol officers wrote on Facebook.

The child “accelerated the golf cart at full speed in reverse,” hitting the woman and killing her, officers wrote. The cart crashed against a pickup truck in the driveway, according to police.

The woman’s identity has not yet been released.

“This is a tragic and sad incident for all individuals involved,” CHP officers wrote on Facebook.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Discovery Bay is a city in Contra Costa County about 60 miles from San Francisco.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER