Five missing after Navy helicopter crashes into ocean off California, officials say

In this photo provided by the U.S. Navy, sailors on board an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter on the flight deck of aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan prepare to head to an oil tanker that was attacked off the coast of Oman in the Arabian Sea on Friday, July 30, 2021. An attack on an oil tanker linked to an Israeli billionaire killed two crew members off Oman in the Arabian Sea, authorities said Friday, marking the first fatalities after years of assaults targeting shipping in the region. (Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee/U.S. Navy, via AP) U.S. Navy

Five people are missing after a U.S. Navy helicopter crashed into the Pacific Ocean about 60 nautical miles off San Diego on Tuesday afternoon, officials say.

The MH-60S helicopter, based on the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, crashed at 4:30 p.m. Pacific time while performing routine flight operations, a U.S. Navy press release said.

One crewmember has been rescued and a search continues for the other five, the Navy said in a Wednesday morning update. The U.S. Coast Guard is assisting the Navy with the search.

The USS Abraham Lincoln is based in San Diego.

Sikorsky MH-60S Seahawk helicopters entered service in 2002 and are used for combat search and rescue, supply drops, special warfare support and airborne mine countermeasures, Naval Technology reported.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER