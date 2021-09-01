California
Five missing after Navy helicopter crashes into ocean off California, officials say
Five people are missing after a U.S. Navy helicopter crashed into the Pacific Ocean about 60 nautical miles off San Diego on Tuesday afternoon, officials say.
The MH-60S helicopter, based on the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, crashed at 4:30 p.m. Pacific time while performing routine flight operations, a U.S. Navy press release said.
One crewmember has been rescued and a search continues for the other five, the Navy said in a Wednesday morning update. The U.S. Coast Guard is assisting the Navy with the search.
The USS Abraham Lincoln is based in San Diego.
Sikorsky MH-60S Seahawk helicopters entered service in 2002 and are used for combat search and rescue, supply drops, special warfare support and airborne mine countermeasures, Naval Technology reported.
Comments