Newsom calls Caldor Fire the ‘No. 1 priority’ for California as flames approach South Lake Tahoe

Gov. Gavin Newsom called the Caldor Fire California’s “No. 1 priority” and said the state is doing all it can to protect the Lake Tahoe Basin from the approaching wildfire.

“All I can say is we’re doing everything in our power to have your back,” Newsom said Tuesday morning at a press conference in Alameda County.

Newsom plans to visit the area Wednesday, he said.

The fire is now just a few miles south of South Lake Tahoe. Newsom said some 14,000 personnel from throughout the country are battling the fire, which forced the evacuation of South Lake Tahoe on Monday and threatens close to 34,000 structures.

Newsom said firefighters are making some progress, although conditions remain dangerous. The Caldor Fire has burned 192,000 acres and is 16% contained.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning lasting through Wednesday due to winds that could reach about 30 miles per hour.

Newsom noted the state has 15 large active wildfires, including the Dixie Fire in Lassen National Forest which has burned 807,000 acres and is about 46% contained.