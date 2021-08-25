Kevin Faulconer says Larry Elder’s stance on legalizing drugs makes him ‘unfit’ to be governor

Former San Diego Mayor and recall gubernatorial candidate Kevin Faulconer blasted GOP frontrunner Larry Elder during a Wednesday debate for supporting the legalization of recreational drugs.

Faulconer, also a Republican, was referencing a years-old interview during which Elder said he supports both the federal and state government “getting out” of the so-called war on drugs.

Such a position renders Elder “unfit to serve as governor of this state,” Faulconer said. CalMatters also recently reported that Elder said he supported the legalization of recreational drugs in an interview.

“He supports legalizing some of the most dangerous drugs on the streets in California. That’s crazy,” he added, mentioning opioids, heroin and methamphetamines.

Elder’s campaign did not respond to a request for comment. Elder did not attend the debate.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

In an interview on the “Rubin Report” talk show, Elder specifically said the federal government has no power to regulate the consumption of either alcohol or drugs.

“I don’t understand why people don’t make the argument that it is illegal what the federal government is doing,” Elder said. “There is no power...that gives the federal government the authority to wage the war on alcohol, or a war on drugs.”

“I think the war on drugs should be rethought and we should deal with it as a health problem and not a criminal justice problem,” Elder said.

Faulconer said any legalization of “dangerous drugs” like heroine or methamphetamine would lead to an “explosion in homelessness” and “increase in addiction.”

“Lives are at stake,” Faulconer said, adding that he thinks neither the governor nor government should have a role “outlawing” these substances.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

“His views are out of touch with California. His views are wrong. I’m going to be outspoken and call him out,” Faulconer said.

On the day of the debate, Elder’s former fiancée, Alexandra Datig, filed a report with the Los Angeles Police Department alleging domestic abuse, according to news reports. POLITICO previously reported that Datig claimed Elder pulled a gun out of a nightstand during a 2015 argument when he was high on marijuana. In the police filing, she said Elder also pushed her.

This isn’t the first time Faulconer has targeted Elder for his past comments.

He has noted that Elder believes government shouldn’t block employers from asking their workers certain questions, such as when they plan to have children.

“I believe that a female employer could ask questions of a female employee or a male employee that directly impacts on whether or not they’d be able to work...a full 40-hour week,” he said during a recent press conference.

Faulconer challenged Elder to a one-on-one debate.