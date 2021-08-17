California
Kevin Faulconer blasts California recall rival Larry Elder over past comments on women
Former San Diego Kevin Faulconer lashed out at recall rival Larry Elder at a debate Tuesday, blasting the radio show host’s past comments on women.
Faulconer, a Republican, cited an excerpt from a 2000 column by Elder in Capitalism Magazine in which Elder wrote that “women know less than men about political issues, economics, and current events.”
Elder’s comments in the piece were based on research by the University of Pennsylvania’s Annenberg Public Policy Center.
“That’s bull----, and we ought to call it that,” Faulconer said. “As governor, I’m going to make sure that California daughters have the same opportunities as California sons.”
In response to questions from reporters following the debate, Faulconer suggested those comments were disqualifying for a candidate running in the recall race, who could become California’s next governor.
“You can’t have a governor who believes that,” Faulconer said.
Elder, who leads the GOP pack in the polls, did not attend the debate, which was sponsored by The Sacramento Bee, the Sacramento Press Club and Capital Public Radio and held at the Guild Theater in Sacramento. His campaign did not respond to a request for comment.
