Davis double murderer Daniel Marsh vying for early release in shocking 2013 slayings

Attorneys at Davis double-murderer Daniel William Marsh’s appeal hearing Wednesday in Sacramento will each have 15 minutes to make their case in one of the state’s most grisly crimes.

The three-judge state appellate panel will have 90 days to decide whether Marsh will remain in prison for the 2013 mutilation murders of an elderly Davis couple or be freed next May on his 25th birthday.

The 24-year-old Marsh is serving a 52 years-to-life sentence for his grotesque thrill killings of 87-year-old Oliver “Chip” Northup and wife, 76-year-old Claudia Maupin, in the bedroom of their south Davis condominium in April 2013, days before the teen’s 16th birthday. He now is fighting to be released as a juvenile offender.

Marsh is appealing his 2014 Yolo Superior Court conviction, asking state appeals judges to retroactively reconsider the case to decide whether his murder case was final when Senate Bill 1391 was passed. The 2019 law bars 14- and 15-year-olds accused of violent crimes from being tried as adults.

The livestreamed hearing is slated for 2 p.m. before the 3rd District Court of Appeal in Sacramento.

Maupin’s daughter and granddaughter, Victoria Hurd and Sarah Rice, are expected to view the brief hearing in Woodland alongside Yolo County District Attorney Jeff Reisig. The three have vehemently opposed the 2019 law and have called on state lawmakers to scrap it.

Last week, Hurd and Rice joined Reisig and Yolo County crime victims in Woodland to announce a new coalition dedicated to advocating for victims of violent crime.

If the appellate judges rule in Marsh’s favor, he could be released from prison in May 2022 on his 25th birthday, the sentence Marsh would have received had he been tried as a juvenile in the killings.

In 2013, Marsh, armed with a hunting knife, the soles of his shoes duct-taped to avoid detection, wandered the streets of his south Davis neighborhood before slicing his way through a screen window and climbing into the couple’s condominium and making his way to their bedroom.

He would later tell investigators he watched Maupin and Northup sleep before setting upon them, stabbing the pair more than 60 times each.

Marsh said in a videotaped interview before his arrest that he was “exhilarated” by the slayings. Yolo County jurors convicted Marsh in 2014 after a wrenching five-week trial and he was sentenced to 52 years to life in the killings.

Marsh returned to a Woodland courtroom four years later in 2018 after a state appellate court sent Marsh’s case back to Yolo County juvenile court to determine whether Marsh should be retroactively tried as a juvenile or whether the case should stay in adult criminal court.

The hearing was mandated under the state’s Proposition 57 which requires judges to determine whether juveniles may be prosecuted as adults.

The Yolo judge ultimately upheld Marsh’s sentence in October 2018.