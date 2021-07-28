Back to masks: California urges indoor face coverings as COVID variant spreads

After weeks of rising COVID-19 cases, California public health officials on Wednesday recommended all residents wear face coverings in indoor public settings regardless of their vaccination status.

The announcement follows new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which on Tuesday called for most people to wear masks indoors to slow the spread of the highly transmissible COVID-19 Delta variant.

“The Delta variant has caused a sharp increase in hospitalizations and case rates across the state. We are recommending masking in indoor public places to slow the spread while we continue efforts to get more Californians vaccinated,” said Dr. Tomás J. Aragón, CDPH Director and State Public Health Officer.

More than 90% of California’s population lives in areas designated as substantial or high transmission under the CDC’s guidance.

After weeks of declining hospitalizations, rates have begun to climb again. On Wednesday, California reported 374 more patients hospitalized due to COVID-19, a daily increase of 10.4%.

At the start of July, California’s seven-day average COVID-19 case rate was 1.2 cases per 100,000 people. On Wednesday, the seven-day average was 12.7 cases per 100,000 people.

Earlier this week, California said it would require state and health care employees to provide proof of vaccination or submit to regular coronavirus testing. The state has also required universal masking in K-12 schools this coming fall.

State records show, as of Wednesday, 62.3% of eligible Californians are fully vaccinated.