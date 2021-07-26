California to require COVID vaccines for health care workers, state employees in Newsom order

California state workers and health care employees must demonstrate proof of vaccination or else continue to wear masks and undergo regular COVID-19 testing, under new rules announced by Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration Monday morning.

The rules come into effect as the state continues to see a growing number of Delta variant cases. The Dellta variant of COVID-19, while not more virulent, is much more contagious than other variants of the virus.

California is currently at an average of 7,500 cases per day of COVID-19, with nearly 3,000 people hospitalized with the virus, according to the Department of Public Health.

Under the new rule, issued jointly by California Department of Human Resources and the Department of Public Health, state workers will have until Aug. 2 to prove to their employer that they were vaccinated.

Those who refuse or fail to do so will be required to continue wearing a mask at work, and also submit to weekly COVID-19 tests.

Previously, state workers were allowed to self-attest that they were vaccinated in order to remove their masks, with some exceptions including prison workers.

About 240,000 people are employed by California state government, outside of public university. Many of them work in state prisons, which saw severe COVID-19 outbreaks last year.

Today, about 52% of California’s 65,000 prison employees are fully vaccinated, according to the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Likewise, all health workers in the state, public and private, will be expected to provide proof of vaccination or else be required to wear a mask, possibly an N95 mask.

Health care workers who don’t show proof of vaccination could be tested for COVID-19 up to twice a week, according to the Department of Public Health.

The the American Medical Association and the American Nurses Association on Monday released a letter urging health care sytems to require COVID-19 vaccines for their employees, The Washington Post reported.

“We call for all health care and long-term care employers to require their employees to be vaccinated against covid-19,” reads the letter signed by dozens of health care organizations. “The health and safety of U.S. workers, families, communities, and the nation depends on it.”

San Francisco in June became the first local government in the country to require COVID-19 vaccines for its public employees. The California State University and University of California systems also requiring vaccines for students and faculty to return to class.