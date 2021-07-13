‘Living under fear.’ California 55+ community terrorized by coyote attacks on dogs

A coyote strolls along a hillside on the edge of a residential backyard in Southern California. Residents of The Villages, a senior community in San Jose, California, are frightened after a series of coyote attacks on dogs. Associated Press file

Diana Holcomb and her dog, Bunny, had just set out for a walk when a coyote attacked a few feet from the front door of her California home

“It was waiting for us,” Holcomb told The Mercury News. “We were ambushed. My little dog – I always told her I would protect her. I couldn’t protect her. I couldn’t do anything.”

The coyote snapped Bunny’s neck, killing her. It’s one of at least 10 attacks on dogs by coyotes at The Villages, a 55+ community in Silicon Valley, according to the publication.

Some residents are arming themselves when they take their dogs out, KNTV reported in November.

“We’ve got the dogs on a short leash in this hand and the bat in this hand,” resident Karen Peters told the station. Others said they don’t let their dogs outside anymore.

“Living under fear, or with fear, in your own home is horrible. Really horrible,” resident Darlene Frick told The Mercury News.

Tim Sutherland, general manager of The Villages, called it an “ongoing co-existence battle,” KGO reported. He said the coyotes have lost their fear of humans.

The community has urged residents to eliminate food sources for the coyotes by not feeding ducks, not feeding pets outdoors, and picking up dropped fruit from trees.

Santa Clara County officials told KGO only the California Department of Fish and Wildlife can authorize removing the coyotes.

“We really are doing everything we can,” agency spokesperson Ken Paglia told The Mercury News, saying the department is working with residents of The Villages.

Project Coyote notes that coyote attacks are rare despite the prevalence of the animals in urban environments as their natural habitats are overrun.

“Chances are that there are coyotes near you, too, even if you’re not aware of them; they’re smart, adaptable and good at not being seen,” the nonprofit said.

Project Coyote encourages people to coexist with coyotes by eliminating food sources and “hazing” them to teach them to avoid humans.