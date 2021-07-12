Stock market gains propel CalPERS earnings — pension fund gained $80 billion over past year

Riding a stock market surge, CalPERS on Monday reported a 21.3% return on its investments over the last fiscal year, reaching a record high-value of $469 billion.

The return represents a sharp turnaround from the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, when the fund’s value plunged before rebounding.

Altogether, CalPERS’ portfolio gained $80 billion by the end of June, the California Public Employees’ Retirement System announced in a news release.

The return far exceeds the fund’s 7% annual target, which CalPERS must hit to fund pensions for about 2 million California public employees and retirees. The high rate represents a major improvement over below-target returns of the last two years.

The retirement system remains underfunded, but the year’s return improved its long-term status, according to a CalPERS news release.

A year ago, CalPERS had about 71% of the assets it would need to cover all its long-term debts. The funded percentage is now 82%, according to the release.

Although good news for CalPERS’ long-term outlook, the high return is expected to increase the rates the pension fund charges to government agencies under a new risk mitigation policy.

The 2015 policy, triggered for the first time, causes CalPERS to reduce its annual investment target to 6.8% from 7%. Because CalPERS expects to earn less from its portfolio, cities and other government agencies must pay more now to fund retirement plans for their workers.

The high return rate also means public employees hired after 2013 could have to contribute approximately a half-percent more toward their pensions, according to a June 24 slideshow prepared by CalPERS and presented to public employers.

CalPERS is in the process of making a periodic adjustment to its investment strategies, weighing more risk and new investments in private equity and direct lending.

Last year’s high return was driven by a 43.8% gain in private equity investments and a 36.3% gain in stocks, according to the news release.

CalPERS investment officials have emphasized that the kinds of gains the system made last year aren’t likely to be repeated. The prices of stocks, real estate and other assets are high right now, leaving less room for growth.

“As pleased as we are with these great returns, let me emphasize that we don’t count on this kind of investing environment every year,” CalPERS investment committee chairwoman Theresa Taylor said in the news release. “We know markets go up and down. As a long-term investor, our job is to make sure we have a carefully considered plan to strengthen our fund no matter the economic climate so that we can pay the benefits our members have earned.”