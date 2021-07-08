Wearing only boxers, man scales church and sets fire to cross, California cops say

A half-naked man climbed St. Mary’s Catholic Church in the Boyle Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles, then set fire to a cross on the roof, police say. Screengrab from KTLA video

A man wearing only boxers scaled scaffolding around a Los Angeles church to the roof, where he set fire to a cross and tried to kick off a statue, in a wild scene Wednesday night, police say.

The man then led police on a rooftop chase, in some cases climbing across utility lines from building to building, then entered an apartment, forcing a family to flee, KABC reported. Los Angeles police arrested the man, whose identity was not released, at 10:15 p.m.

“I think it’s crazy,” onlooker Mariana Delarosa told the station. “I’ve never seen anything like this, and I’ve lived here my whole life.”

The hours-long incident began when security guard James Thomas spotted the man, wearing only boxer shorts and one sock, climbing scaffolding around St. Mary’s Catholic Church in the Boyle Heights neighborhood, KCBS reported.

“When I looked up, he was up on the platforms, and all he kept saying was, ‘I don’t want to do it,’” Thomas said. “So the first thing I said was, ‘Don’t do it then, because I’m scared of heights, and I’m not coming up to get you.’”

The man climbed to the roof of the four-story church and set fire to a cross about 8:25 p.m., KNBC reported. The fire appeared to go out on its own without endangering the church.

He then tried to kick a statue off the roof, according to the station.

The man then began jumping from roof to roof with police in pursuit, KTLA reported.

The man also scaled utility lines as police followed him with a helicopter spotlight, which was later turned off in hopes of calming him down before police caught up to him, KCBS reported. He’s being held on $75,000 bail.