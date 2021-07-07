Helicopter fighting Northern California wildfire goes down in lake — pilot OK, officials say

An air attack helicopter drops water on hot spots battling the Lava Fire on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, outside of Weed in Siskiyou County. A contract helicopter working the firehad to make an emergency landing in Lake Shastina. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

A contract helicopter fighting the Lava Fire near the Northern California city of Weed made an emergency landing in Lake Shastina on Wednesday afternoon, but the pilot was able to escape unharmed, the U.S. Forest Service said.

There were no injuries or damages caused by the incident in Siskiyou County, and the pilot was able to either swim or walk to safety from the lake, according to Forest Service spokesman Jose Acosta.

“The helicopter pilot apparently didn’t want to be taken to the hospital,” Acosta said.

The aircraft was among the teams of 990 firefighting personnel battling the Lava Fire, which was sparked by a lightning strike June 24 and had burned 25,002 acres as of late Wednesday. Forest Service officials said the fire is now 72% contained and that officials are hoping for full containment by Monday.