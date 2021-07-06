Dad on the run with 2-year-old son after boy’s mother is killed, California officials say

The California Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert Monday for 2-year-old Celestine Stoot III and said he was taken by his father, Celestine Stoot Jr. California Highway Patrol

A 2-year-old boy has been taken by his father after his mother was killed, according to California officials.

The California Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert on Monday night for Celestine Stoot III, who was last seen in Lake Elsinore on Sunday, officials said. The toddler was taken by his father, Celestine Stoot Jr., authorities said.

Stoot, 42, is also wanted in connection with the death of the boy’s mother, Natasha Denise Barlow, 43, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The alert was issued for Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, Imperial and San Diego counties, CHP officials said.

Stoot may be driving a gray 2020 Kia Optima with temporary California plate U335133, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said in a Facebook post. He should be “considered armed and dangerous.”

Anyone with more information or who has seen Stoot or his son is urged to call 911 but not make contact, authorities said.