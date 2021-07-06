This California university wants the Cal Poly designation. Here’s what has to happen first

Arcata is home to Humboldt State University, a Califorrnia State University campus that would gain a $433 million investment in Gov. Gavin Newsom’s 2021-22 budget proposal. Sacramento Bee file

Humboldst State University is on track to become the state’s third polytechnic school, thanks to an infusion of $433 million in California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s budget. But when, and how, will the university officially gain that designation?

The university is in the process of compiling a self-study to determine just that.

“The self-study we’re currently compiling to submit essentially acts as an argument for the designation,” said Humboldt State spokesman Grant Scott-Goforth.

The self-study will include a detailed analysis of campus operations and activities associated with becoming a polytechnic school, according to a university statement.

Scott-Goforth said that the self-study draft is still being finalized. Once it is complete, the university will go before both the California State University Board of Trustees and the Western Association of Schools and Colleges, which is the regional accreditation board.

The draft of the self-study is expected to be finished this summer, with the university planning on making a formal request to the Board of Trustees next January, according to a timeline provided by Scott-Goforth.

One of the things that is being studied is what name the univerisity would use if it achieves the polytechnic designation.

California currently has two polytechnic universities — one in San Luis Obispo and one in Pomona. Located in the redwoods along the North Coast, Humboldt State would be the first polytechnic university in Northern California if it receives that designation.

Polytechnic universities are known for their hands-on learning approach, as well as their focus on STEM — science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

A quarter of Humboldt State’s courses have a hands-on learning component, according to a university statement. As for STEM, Humboldt State has more STEM students earning their PhDs than any other California State University campus, and has the third-highest percentage of students enrolled in STEM programs, just behind Cal Polys San Luis Obispo and Cal Poly Pomona.

As part of the university’s push for a polytechnic designation, Humboldt State announced proposals for the addition of several new degree programs, including Applied Fire Science & Management, Cannabis Studies, Data Science, Energy Systems Engineering, Engineering & Community Practice, Geospatial Information Science & Technology, Marine Biology, Mechanical Engineering, and Software Engineering.

“This is what a 21st century education looks like: Programs where students build the skills to have meaningful careers and a nuanced understanding of society’s complex issues so they can make the world a better place,” Provost Jenn Capps said in a statement.

The move comes as Humboldt State struggles with flagging enrollment rates. Enrollment numbers have have steadily dropped each year since the 2015-16 academic year, with just 5,600 students enrolled last year.

Humboldt State has a 92% admission rate for students who apply, according to U.S. News and World Report.

By comparison, Cal Poly Pomona turns away 45% of applicants and Cal Poly San Luis Obispo has an acceptance rate of about 28%.