California officials seize 80,000 pounds of fireworks at Nevada border ahead of holiday

Cal Fire officials announced Thursday they’ve confiscated nearly 80,000 pounds of illegal fireworks crossing the Nevada border in the weeks leading up to the Fourth of July.

Throughout May and June, Cal Fire conducted a targeted campaign along the Nevada border meant to stop the flow of illegal fireworks into California.

According to a news release, officers confiscated 79,411 pounds of fireworks and issued 215 citations. Officers also made three arrests during the campaign.

“There is no excuse for breaking the law and attempting to transport illegal fireworks into California,” State Fire Marshal Mike Richwine said in the release. “The illegal fireworks our peace officers have seized puts a dent into the potential devastating injuries, fires, and damage to property that these dangerous devices pose.”

In California, all fireworks that explode, leave the ground or move erratically along the ground are illegal. These include sky rockets, bottle rockets, roman candles, aerial shells and firecrackers. Those found possessing or using illegal fireworks can face fines up to $50,000 and up to one year in jail.

Legal fireworks are sold by official state vendors, and feature a “Safe and Sane” seal that indicates they are permissible. Around 300 jurisdictions, including Sacramento County, allow for the sale and use of these regulated fireworks.

In some communities, however, all firework use is banned due to fire danger. Check this list to see which communities allow state-approved fireworks on the Fourth of July.

Hot, dry conditions make fireworks use especially dangerous. Sacramento County officials urge residents to report any illegal firework use to authorities. Residents can also report illegal fireworks through the new Nail’Em app, which is free on all smartphones.

