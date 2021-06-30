Shark bites kayaker near Catalina Island off California coast, rescuers say

In this Jan. 7, 2012 photo provided by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, a shark swims off the coast of Midway Atoll in the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

A shark bit a kayaker near Catalina Island off Southern California early Wednesday morning, lifeguards say.

The person, who was not identified, was kayaking with their father at Parson’s Landing when a shark bumped the kayak about 7:15 a.m., a Twitter post by Los Angeles County Fire Department Lifeguards said.

The person put their hand in the water and was bitten by the shark, the officials said. A helicopter took the person to the hospital in stable condition because of the remote location.

The size and species of the shark are not known. Shark experts will be consulted to try to identify the type of shark involved.

Lifeguards cleared and closed the ocean for a mile in each direction, the post said. It will remain closed for at least 24 hours.