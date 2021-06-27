Great white shark bites 39-year-old surfer at California beach, rescuers say

Grey Whale Cove State Beach, where a great white shark bit a 39-year-old man surfing on Saturday morning in California. California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection

A six- to eight-foot-long great white shark bit a Grey Whale Cove State Beach surfer on the leg Saturday morning, seriously injuring the 39-year-old man, California rescuers say.

“A great white just took one bite out of him and released him,” Brian Ham, a battalion chief with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, told KNTV.

The man caught a glimpse of the shark, identifying it as a young great white, then swam to shore following the 9:15 a.m. attack, KGO reported.

“I heard a guy, kind of over this shoulder, just holler for me,” said Thomas Masotta, who had been fishing on the beach, KNTV reported. “And I looked over at him, he was waving me, and he just collapsed down to the ground.”

Masotta helped improvise a tourniquet for the man’s injured right leg from his fishing gear until firefighters arrived, he told the station.

Rescuers carried the injured surfer, who lost about a pint of blood, up a steep stairway from the San Mateo County beach south of San Francisco, KGO reported. Fog prevented a helicopter from landing.

The man was taken to a San Francisco hospital in serious condition, CalFire reported on Twitter.

“I’ve seen ‘Jaws.’” said beachgoer Marcel Madison of Sacramento, KGO reported. “I know what they can do. It’s crazy.”

The beach was closed following the attack, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Department reported on Twitter.

Grey Whale Cove State Beach lies about 18 miles south of San Francisco between Pacifica and Montara.