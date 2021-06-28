California budget flush with surplus, stimulus checks and homeless aid up for votes today

California Gov. Gavin Newsom delivers his revised May budget proposal at a press conference on Friday, May 14, 2021 in Sacramento. rbyer@sacbee.com

California lawmakers plan to pass a 2021 state budget that reflects a partial deal with Newsom on most key issues, including $8 billion in stimulus checks for middle-income Californians and expanded funding for homeless aid.

Newsom and lawmakers have not yet announced a final deal on the state budget, but legislative leaders released a summary document Friday that says they’ve reached agreement on most areas, including on expanding coverage to more undocumented immigrants.

Lawmakers and Newsom will continue to negotiate some details of the $262.6 billion budget, such as some provisions related to child care, but the partial deal indicates that the governor and Legislature have agreed to an overall framework.

The record-breaking budget has a massive surplus of about $80 billion, Newsom said Friday, allowing him and lawmakers to dramatically increase spending on the state’s social safety net and add a new grade to California public schools called transitional kindergarten.

The state has so much money to spend because California’s tax structure relies heavily on the state’s top earners, who tended to do well during the coronavirus pandemic while low-income people bore the brunt of the economic hardship.

The budget deal steers billions in aid to those low- and middle-income Californians who Newsom and lawmakers say need help recovering as the state emerges from devastation wrought by COVID-19.

The partial budget deal includes $1.5 billion in grants of up to $25,000 for small businesses that have struggled during the pandemic.

It also will send $600 stimulus checks to Californians making less than $75,000. When Newsom proposed the checks in May, he made the announcement alongside top legislative Democrats, a signal that part of his budget plan had broad support.

Other aspects of the budget required more negotiation, including a proposal to expand state-funded health care for undocumented immigrants. Lawmakers succeeded in convincing Newsom to expand eligibility for the state’s Medi-Cal program to undocumented people over age 50. Newsom had originally proposed expanding the program for undocumented people over 60.

Legislative leaders announced Friday they are still working to finalize the part of the budget related to child care, even as a child care providers union announced a new contract with the state that resolves a major sticking point in budget negotiations.

Democratic leaders had sided with the providers in urging the Newsom administration to approve pay rate increases for child care workers, which the union argues are necessary to stave off daycare closures. The providers’ new contract agreement with the state includes “significant rate increases,” the union announced Friday.

Lawmakers and Newsom have also agreed to add 200,000 additional subsidized daycare slots over two years, according to the summary document from legislative budget leaders Sen. Nancy Skinner, D-Berkeley, and Assemblyman Phil Ting, D-San Francisco.

Lawmakers also agreed to spend $12 billion on new homeless aid efforts over the next two years, including adding funding to the governor’s signature housing program, Project Homekey.

Democratic lawmakers did not succeed in convincing Newsom to add permanent spending on local public health departments in the 2021-22 budget year, but they secured an agreement to add $300 million in ongoing public health funding starting the following year, according to the summary document. Public health officials had pushed Newsom to include $200 million in ongoing funding starting in the 2021-22 budget year, while lawmakers proposed doubling that amount to $400 million.

Lawmakers are poised to vote on the main budget bill on Monday, as well as some of the supporting budget legislation known as trailer bills. Newsom has said he plans to sign it once lawmakers send it to him early next week. The 2021-22 budget will take effect July 1.