16-year-old pistol-whipped man to steal car then led police on chase, CA cops say

San Mateo police said they arrested a 16-year-old boy who pistol-whipped, pepper-sprayed a man before stealing a car. He crashed in two cars during a car chase. The Wichita Eagle

California authorities said they arrested a 16-year-old accused of pistol-whipping and stealing a car then leading police on a chase that ended in a hit-and-run accident.

San Mateo police said they responded to a carjacking report Friday and discovered a man who had been pepper-sprayed and pistol-whipped before his car was stolen from him.

The man was “confused about some specific details about the crime” as a result of the trauma but police said they worked with him to determine that he was carjacked near 7 East Santa Innez Avenue.

Authorities said they noticed the man’s car on nearby El Camino Real and followed it. When the 16-year-old boy driving the car didn’t stop when signaled by cops, police pursued him, they said.

The teen lost control of the car about 2 miles away, rolled over multiple times and crashed into two parked cars, according to police.

The teen then fled on foot and a California Highway Patrol helicopter reported thim lying down on the roof of a nearby home, authorities said.

Police said they arrested the teen and booked him into Hillcrest Juvenile Hall on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, resisting a peace officer, reckless evading of a peace officer and hit-and-run.

San Mateo is about 20 miles south of San Francisco.