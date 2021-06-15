California

Watch live: Gavin Newsom selects 10 winners of $1.5 million in California vaccine lottery

Governor Gavin Newsom, Senator Richard Pan and UC Davis Assistant Nurse Manager Claudio Alvarado hold a mock-up check for the first 15 Californians to be awarded $50,000 for getting vaccinated against COVID-19, at the California Lottery Headquarters on Friday, June 4, 2021, in Sacramento.
Gov. Gavin Newsom is hosting California’s largest vaccine lottery drawing Tuesday morning during a press conference in Los Angeles County, where he’ll award $15 million to 10 winners.

The awards come the day California fully reopens and lifts COVID-19 restrictions like masks, social distancing and capacity limits.

During the event at “an iconic California landmark,” Newsom is expected to award $1.5 million to each of the winners as a finale to his Vax for the Win program. The initiative was set up last month to incentivize Californians to get the vaccine.

The governor has already awarded $50,000 to 30 winners and is doling out $100 million in $50 grocery cards for the recently vaccinated. On Monday, Newsom also announced six vacation packages as part of the program.

So far, California has administered 39.5 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a June 13 statewide data update. More than 18 million people are fully vaccinated, and another 3.7 million are partially vaccinated.

Profile Image of Hannah Wiley
Hannah Wiley
Hannah Wiley joined The Sacramento Bee as a state politics reporter in 2019 to cover the California Capitol. She’s a Chicago-area native and a graduate of Saint Louis and Northwestern Universities.
