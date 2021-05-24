California essential workers: What do you think about the end to the mask mandate?

How California’s coronavirus risk tiers have changed over time. Getty Images

California will lift most of its restrictions on June 15.

That means getting rid of the COVID-19 capacity limits in most cases and mask requirements for those who are fully vaccinated.

Some Californians are cheering the reopening after more than a year of restrictions that led some businesses to close. But others are warning that the lifting of the mask and social distancing requirements is coming too soon, when there are hundreds of new COVID-19 cases a day in the state.

Some groups representing essential workers have said the lifting of those requirements could put those employees further at risk, forcing them to be “vaccine polices” against anti-mask customers.

We at The Sacramento Bee want to hear from you, especially essential workers who have been on the front line, on what the lifting of those California’s restrictions means. Please fill out this form, let us know of any questions you have, and share this survey with others. You can also contact us at jpark@sacbee.com.

