Party bus riddled with bullets on freeway, killing two inside, California police say

At least two people have reportedly died and multiple injured after a birthday party bus was involved in a shooting in California overnight, according to police. Fox2

A birthday celebration on a party bus ended in a shooting and at least two people dead, according to California police.

The shooting was reported about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday near the MacArthur Boulevard exit on Interstate 580, KTVU reported.

At least two women on the bus were killed but haven’t been publicly identified, according to the Alameda County Coroner’s Office, the station reported.

The party bus was transporting people for a 21st birthday celebration when someone shot at the vehicle, according to KRON4.

The shots reportedly came from another car on the freeway, but no one has been identified or arrested in the shooting as of Tuesday morning, according to California Highway Patrol, NBC Bay Area reported.

Pictures from the scene show the bus with several bullet holes and busted windows.

Interstate 580 was briefly shut down as officials investigated the shooting, according to CHP.