Gavin Newsom unveils $268 billion California budget fueled by surplus, stimulus

California Governor Gavin Newsom gives a press conference after touring an area burned by last year’s Creek Fire near Shaver Lake on Thursday, April 8, 2021. ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

Gov. Gavin Newsom as he faces a recall election later this year wants to spend California’s massive $75 billion surplus on infrastructure, stimulus checks, aid for the homeless and help for small businesses as part of his revised May budget proposal that he unveiled Friday.

He’s releasing a $267.8 billion proposed state budget today, representing a stark turnaround from a year ago when he and lawmakers slashed tens of billions of dollars in planned spending and cut public employees’ pay as they braced for a severe recession.

That downturn didn’t happen to the extent Newsom anticipated. The state’s high-earners tended to do well during the coronavirus pandemic, resulting in this year’s projected surplus.

The plan relies on a massive influx of cash from taxes on the state’s top earners, supplemented by $27 billion in federal stimulus money. Newsom said he wants to spend much of his proposed budget to help California “roar” back from the pandemic recession.

“It’s a remarkable turnaround,” Newsom said during a May 10 event in Oakland. “California is not coming back, California is going to come roaring back.”

Newsom over the past week toured the state announcing big-ticket budget items. He’s characterized his proposal as “transformative,” “unprecedented” and “historic,” and earned applause from Democratic allies during his daily stops that, at times, seemed like a campaign tour.

Republicans have panned some of the proposals, accusing Newsom using the surplus to bolster his chances in an expected recall election this year. Former San Diego Mayor and Newsom rival Kevin Faucloner, for instance, released a proposal for a California income tax cut this week as a contrast to Newsom’s spending plans.

Newsom’s budget proposal uses the state’s surplus and the federal stimulus money for $100 million in economic stimulus programs, including:

▪ $600 checks for individuals making less than $75,000 and an additional $500 for families

▪ $7.2 billion to help low-income tenants make rent and utility bills they missed during the pandemic

▪ $12 billion to house homeless people and prevent more people from becoming homeless

▪ $11 billion to modernize California’s roads, bridges and public transportation, as well as to continue construction on high speed rail and build infrastructure for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles

▪ $7 billion to expand broadband access to underserved communities

▪ $3.2 billion to increase zero-emission vehicle use, as well as $1.3 billion to prepare the state for extreme heat and rising sea levels caused by climate change

▪ expanding aid for small businesses, boosting California tourism and poaching employers from other states to help the state’s businesses

▪ increase education spending to hire more teachers and counselors, create college savings accounts for low-income kids and expand transitional kindergarten

“We are looking to transform, not going back to where we were, but to transform our education system,” Newsom said during a Wednesday Monterey County event.

Newsom and lawmakers have a month to negotiate details of the 2021-22 budget. Lawmakers must pass a budget by June 15 for Newsom to sign into law before the fiscal year begins July 1.

Top Democrats in the Legislature have already signaled they agree to at least the spirit of Newsom’s economic stimulus proposal, which they’ve framed as a way to use money from the state’s richest residents to help low-income people who were hurt by the coronavirus-fueled economic downturn.

Hannah Wiley of The Sacramento Bee Capitol Bureau contributed to this report.