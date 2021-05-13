Lottery winner must claim $26 million prize now, or it will go to California schools

Jackpots for various California Lottery games are displayed outside of a Quik Stop store Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Stockton. The winner of the SuperLotto Plus in Norwalk, CA has to claim the $26 million prize Thursday or it will go toward California Public Schools. nharris@sacbee.com

The winner of a $26 million lottery prize will have to claim their money Thursday or it’ll go to California public schools.

The winning ticket was sold at a Norwalk gas station for the Nov. 14, 2020, drawing and has gone unclaimed as of May 7, according to California Lottery officials. Winners have 180 days from the draw date to claim their prize.

The winning numbers were 23, 36, 12, 31, 13 and the mega number of 10.

The person with the winning ticket will need to fill out a California Lottery form, which are available online, at the more than 23,000 lottery retailers throughout California and at the Lottery’s district offices.

Those who can’t travel to a district office can mail the claim form, postmarked no later than Thursday with the winning ticket.

If the money goes unclaimed, the cash prize of $19.7 million will be given to California public schools. California Lottery has given schools more than $1 billion in unclaimed funds since its inception, officials said.