See it: One of Napa’s most expensive homes – 40 acres, villa, thriving winery – for sale

Listed at $42 million, a Napa Valley estate and vineyard — with more than $7 million in wine inventory — will be sold via auction this month.

The 40-acre property, established winery and 9,600-square-foot Italianate-style villa, located at 2900 Spring Mountain Road in St. Helena, is one of the most expensive homes for sale in Napa County, according to the Napa Register.

The estate, home to Juslyn Vineyards, will be sold to the highest bidder during an auction beginning May 20, according to Concierge Auction, which is handling the event.

The award-winning Juslyn Vineyards was founded in 1997.

Perry and Carolyn Butler, who have lived on the property for 22 years, told the Register it was simply time to sale the property, complete with $7.2 million in wine inventory.

“We’re getting on,” Perry Butler said. “There’s only two of us living here. I’d rather be in a smaller house and let somebody else enjoy this house.”

There’s plenty to enjoy.

Set atop a verdant knoll in the heart of California wine country, the six-bedroom, six-bath villa looks out over vineyards and lush gardens.

“The custom-built main house and guest house boast high-end finishes, soaring vaulted ceilings, and French doors throughout,” according to the auction site. “Its classic beauty is matched by the spectacular 40-plus acres on which it sits. Wander through a wide variety of entertaining areas perfect for alfresco parties with the estate’s own vineyards as an idyllic backdrop.”

On the sprawling grounds, there’s an 80-foot pool, outdoor kitchen with pizza oven, koi ponds, and a stone-terraced organic vegetable and flower gardens. There is also a landing pad for a helicopter.

The land grows six acres of double-planted vines, with four additional acres of plantable vineyard space. The sale includes a $7.2 million stock of award-winning wine, and nearly $1.2 million worth of product sitting on the vine.

The estate grows a field blend of 90% premium mountain Cabernet Sauvignon, with small amounts of Merlot, Cabernet Franc, and Petit Verdot.

“The hillside vineyard boasts three tons of harvest per acre,” the listing states. “With over 2,200 vines per acre, the vineyard’s double spacing yields a more robust flavor profile in each varietal, and the southeast-facing vineyard, not to mention a water well on site, is optimal for the vines to grow.

“This coveted Napa Valley estate presents an incredible opportunity to bottle your own legacy,” the listing reads.

The property has been up for sale before. It was listed in August 2020 for $29.8 million. Before that, the asking price was $36.9 million in April 2019, according to realtor.com.