Watch live: Gavin Newsom to unveil new stimulus, economic recovery plan for California

California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a news conference about the newly reopened Highway 1 at Rat Creek near Big Sur on Friday, April 23, 2021. AP

Gov. Gavin Newsom will announce more details of a massive $100 billion economic stimulus plan at an event in the Bay Area on Monday morning.

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. in Alameda County, according to the governor’s office. Once the event begins, you can watch a livestream here:

Early Monday morning, Newsom’s office announced the plan would include $600 stimulus checks for two-thirds of Californians, and an additional $500 for families with children. His office didn’t specify which Californians would qualify for the checks.

The stimulus plan will be a big chunk of a revised state budget proposal from his office, which is due by the end of the week. He plans to announce new parts of the budget plan every day this week, spokeswoman Erin Mellon said.