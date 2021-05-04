Taking mom to brunch? These California restaurants rank among best in US, Yelp says

Yelp released the top 100 places to get brunch in the U.S., just in time for Mother’s Day.

With Mother’s Day just around the corner, many may be wondering: Where is the best place to take mom to brunch?

More than a dozen restaurants in California are ranked among the top 100 places to get brunch in the U.S. by Yelp, with one Fresno eatery ranking in the top 10.

The website said it compiled the list after weighing ratings and reviews for restaurants in its Breakfast and Brunch category. Analysts also capped the list at “three restaurants per metro area” and only included places with Sunday hours to cater to those wanting to enjoy a Mother’s Day brunch.

These restaurants in the Golden State made the top 10:

Las Mananitas, which is Spanish for “the mornings,” is a small, charming restaurant in south Fresno that specializes in Mexican breakfast dishes, Yelp users said.

“The food had the best flavor of any Mexican restaurant I’ve tried in Fresno,” one reviewer raved. “I’m extremely picky when it comes to Mexican food and I couldn’t have been happier with this place.”

Many Yelp users loved the restaurant’s authentic cuisine, generous portions, friendly service and fresh ingredients.

“I often worry if the vegetables will be fresh, yet they were totally fresh. The place is clean, well cared for and well attended by those who know this little gem,” one review read.

Popular menu items that got Yelpers talking included the Mexican coffee, chilaquiles and their chile verde dishes.

“There are many good reasons for me to keep coming back. The chili verde plate is on point! Their signature chilaquilies deluxe is also a noteworthy dish,” a reviewer wrote.