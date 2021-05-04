California

Severed human foot found in highway median by worker, California police say

A highway worker found a severed human foot Monday on the median of Highway 210 in San Bernardino, California authorities say.

A California Department of Transportation worker made the gruesome discovery at 9:15 a.m. on the eastbound freeway near State Street, KTLA reported.

A search by California Highway Patrol officers failed to turn up the rest of the body or other remains, KCBS reported.

The foot, found without a sock or shoe, may be from a woman, CHP Officer Ivan Sandoval told The San Bernardino Sun. It appeared to have been out on the median for several days.

No patients missing a foot were reported at nearby hospitals. Investigators asked that anyone with information contact CHP Officer G. Lomenick at 909-383-4247.

