Gavin Newsom to sign tax break on pandemic loans for many California businesses

Gov. Gavin Newsom visited the Fresno Fairgrounds on Feb. 10, 2021. He is expected to sign a law giving a tax break to businesses that received Paycheck Protection Program loans from the federal government. jwalker@fresnobee.com

Many California businesses won’t have to pay state taxes on their federal pandemic loans under a bill Gov. Gavin Newsom intends to sign into law Thursday.

His office said he planned to visit Los Angeles County, where he would sign legislation “providing a $6.2 billion tax cut” for small businesses hurt by the coronavirus pandemic.

The measure, Assembly Bill 80, aims to help businesses that received loans through the Paycheck Protection Program, which the federal government established to help businesses survive the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown.

Under the program, businesses can have their loans forgiven, meaning they don’t have to pay the money back, if they use the money on qualifying expenses like employee wages, rent and utilities.

Under AB 80, businesses whose loans are forgiven won’t have to pay taxes on that money and can deduct qualifying expenses if they can show at least a 25% reduction in profits for at least one quarter as a result of the pandemic. The bill also applies to Economic Injury Disaster Loan advance grants, another federal aid program that targeted business in low-income communities.

Publicly traded companies are excluded from the bill.

Newsom and lawmakers had tried to pass this policy earlier this year alongside other pandemic aid bills, but needed to wait for assurance from the federal government that it would not violate any provisions of the most recent federal stimulus package.

Once the Biden administration gave the green light, lawmakers stressed the need to pass the measure quickly to give clarity to businesses waiting to pay their 2020 taxes.

“At a time when California businesses are struggling, it is imperative that state leaders do everything within our power to help,” Assemblywoman Autumn Burke, the Marina Del Rey Democrat who authored the bill, said Monday during a committee hearing. “AB 80 provides critical, timely and significant tax relief to those businesses that need it most.”

The measure cleared both chambers of the Legislature unanimously, although some lawmakers and industry groups raised concern that the 25% loss requirement will exclude some businesses still reeling from the pandemic.

Anthony Samson, who represents the California New Car Dealers Association, noted that the federal government only introduced the 25% loss rule for its second round of grants, so some recipients of the first round won’t meet that standard.

“For California to apply this 25% reduction standard retroactively to those first-round PPP loans for California tax purposes is concerning and harms the very businesses that used the loans to retain their California workforce during difficult times,” he said during a Monday hearing on the bill.

Burke said lawmakers were constrained by cost from expanding the bill further.

A legislative analysis estimates the measure will cost California between $4.4 billion to $6.8 billion over six years. Burke at a hearing this week said broadening the tax break further would have cost another $1 billion or more.

Even with the 25% cutoff, Burke said the bill will help an estimated 75%-85% of businesses who received Paycheck Protection Program loans.