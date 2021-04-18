California

Woman killed in skydiving accident at parachute center near Lodi, San Joaquin deputies say

A woman was killed while skydiving Saturday at a parachuting establishment north of Lodi with a history of fatal falls.

San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Sandra Mendez confirmed that the woman, a patron at Skydive Lodi Parachute Center in Acampo, died after falling with tangled parachutes.

Deputies were called just before 2:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found the woman dead after crashing to the earth.

Mendez said it appeared that the woman’s primary parachute and her backup parachute had tangled together. No further information was available regarding the woman, but Mendez added that “she was an experienced skydiver.”

The Federal Aviation Administration will be investigating the incident, according to Mendez.

Since 1981, 22 people have died at the Skydive Lodi Parachute Center. Last month, a judge granted a $40 million judgment against owner Bill Dause after the family members of an 18-year-old Los Banos man who died in a 2016 accident at the facility sued.

A representative at the parachute center who answered a call Sunday from The Sacramento Bee declined to offer comments.

