Hopeful Disneyland fans wait for hours to get a ticket. ‘Anxiety is through the roof’

Disneyland launched its ticket and reservation system Thursday for the park’s reopening and hopeful park goers are waiting for hours to get their tickets. Associated Press file

Disneyland fans hoping to visit the park after over a year of it being closed are already waiting in long lines — to get an admission ticket.

Disneyland and California Adventure in Anaheim are reopening April 30 with limited capacity after shutting down in March 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. The theme parks closed to help slow the spread of the virus and couldn’t reopen under the state’s restrictions until this month.

To help with new park restrictions, visitors need a reservation in addition to an entry ticket. The park launched its new admission ticket and reservation system at 8 a.m. Thursday to California residents.

“To accommodate as many types of ticket holders as possible, park reservations for select dates may be made available on a rolling basis,” Disney said in a news release. “Ticket calendars will be updated on a rolling basis.”

Fans woke up early Thursday to snag a ticket, but instead were put in a virtual line for hours, people on social media reported.

