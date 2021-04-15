See map of California’s highest vaccination rates as vaccine access opens to ages 16+

California has continued to progress on its COVID-19 vaccination process, with more than 48% of California residents receiving at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine as the state looks to open vaccines up to all residents 16 and older on April 15.

The state has administered 566 vaccine doses per 1,000 residents. That number is bolstered by high vaccination rates in the Bay Area and in San Diego County. Sacramento County sits slightly below the average rate at 528 doses administered per 1,000. Most Central Valley counties are below the statewide rate.

The state, and the nation as a whole, are facing new challenges in its COVID-19 vaccination effort with U.S. health officials pausing the use of Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine after isolated reports of blood clots.

As of April 13, 27.4% of all Californians are fully vaccinated with both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. An additional 19.5% of people are partially vaccinated with a single dose of the multi-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.